Mobile Mayor Stimpson dissolves LGBTQ+ liaison positions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Friday announced that the city of Mobile’s LGBTQ+ liaison positions have been dissolved. In a statement, Stimpson said he first appointed the liaisons in the spirit of one Mobile. But he says that created other issues.

The statement reads as follows:

“Ten years ago, the door to my office was removed to symbolically send a message that everyone had access to the mayor’s office. This was further emphasized by promoting One Mobile, a vision to unite our citizens into becoming a safer, more business and family-friendly city. My administration hasn’t just promoted this vision; we’ve lived it by embracing ALL our citizens, no matter their backgrounds.

In 2021, I was approached by members of the LGBTQ+ community about appointing liaisons to the administration. In the spirit of One Mobile, I appointed two trusted individuals whom I have known and believed would be forthright in helping me navigate issues facing their community. Natalie Fox and Michael Tyner have done just that. They have represented their community with integrity, and I appreciate their service to the City of Mobile.

However, the appointment of liaisons created concern for many because I have no named liaisons for any other group or organization. Instead of an action of unity, it created a rift within the city as it unintentionally communicated privileged access to the mayor’s office when, in fact, no such special privilege exists with any group or organization. It is for this reason that I have decided to discontinue the liaison positions.

My door has been open and will remain open to ALL citizens in our community.”

