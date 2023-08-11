Mobile police make several arrests during Wednesday’s roadblocks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department made several arrests and towed two vehicles during roadblocks set up Wednesday at two locations.
According to MPD, a total of 235 vehicles were checked between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday at the checkpoints set up near Duval Street and in the area of Zeigler Boulevard.
MPD provided the following results.
