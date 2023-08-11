Advertise With Us
Mobile police make several arrests during Wednesday’s roadblocks

Mobile Police logo
Mobile Police logo
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department made several arrests and towed two vehicles during roadblocks set up Wednesday at two locations.

According to MPD, a total of 235 vehicles were checked between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday at the checkpoints set up near Duval Street and in the area of Zeigler Boulevard.

MPD provided the following results.

Mobile police make several arrests during Wednesday’s roadblocks.
Mobile police make several arrests during Wednesday's roadblocks.

