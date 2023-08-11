Mobile Tennis Center hosts USTA U12 and U14 National Championships

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The USTA National Tennis Championships have been taking place at the Mobile Tennis Center this week. Boys from ages 12-14 took to the court to compete against some of the top players in the United States.

It was a hot one today in Mobile but that didn’t stop these young athletes from fighting their way to that top spot on the leaderboard. 325 players traveled to the Port City to compete against the county’s top talent from California, to Texas, to New Jersey, to Puerto Rico.

It’s an individual tournament and qualifications for the event are based on national ranking. Over 300 young tennis players may have qualified but over 1,000 were trying for a spot in the elite event.

The boys’ singles and doubles tournament began last Saturday and will wrap up tomorrow with the champions earning a famed blue jacket. The first tournament took place back in 1962 and over the years has seen its winners go on to play professionally.

“The past champions include Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, and recently Taylor Fritz,” said Tournament Chairmen and General Manager of the Mobile Tennis Center Scott Novak, “ so basically, whoever wins this tournament probably ends up being one of our eventual pros, in the United States.”

The players aren’t the only high-level talent on the court. The officials are top notch as well. Many of them coach at the collegiate level. They also officiate pro tournaments such as the U.S. Open and even had one leave yesterday to officiate the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio. There’s no doubt, they’re the best in the business.

The USTA National Championships brought those from far and wide, right to our city for a competitive week of matches.

“It’s a great event. We’ve been doing it for 12 years in Mobile. It’s kind of nice to be seen as one of the top places in the United States to host a national tournament.”

