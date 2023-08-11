Advertise With Us
New aerial footage shows scope of wildfire devastation in Hawaii’s historic town of Lahaina

New footage from a flyover on Thursday shows the devastation in Lahaina after a wildfire tore through the historic town. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - New aerial footage taken during a flyover Thursday morning shows the widespread devastation caused by a deadly wildfire in Lahaina this week.

KHNL reports that it’s not yet clear how many acres the fire burned, but the video shows the scope of the devastation as the oceanfront town was reduced to ash and rubble.

More than 100 National Guard members have been deployed, and more than a dozen helicopters have been doing water drops or search and rescue missions.

Some of the town’s most iconic and historic landmarks have been burned and damaged — from the Baldwin House to Pioneer Inn to Lahaina’s famous banyan tree.

Currently, 53 people have been confirmed killed and dozens injured. However, those numbers could rise as rescue crews continue to make their way through what’s left of the town.

At least 271 structures were confirmed damaged or destroyed by flames.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden issued a national disaster declaration for what is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in five years.

