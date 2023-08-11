Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Helping Families Initiative with Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us on Studio10 to preview the next episode of Perspectives. This week, Eric speaks with Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood. Blackwood shares information about Mobile’s new “Helping Families Initiative”.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 9am on FOX10.
