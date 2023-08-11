Advertise With Us
Hire One

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Helping Families Initiative with Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us on Studio10 to preview the next episode of Perspectives. This week, Eric speaks with Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood. Blackwood shares information about Mobile’s new “Helping Families Initiative”.

Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs Saturday morning at 9am on FOX10.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Mo'Bay Beignet Co.
Mo’Bay Beignet Co. on Studio 10
Jalapeno sausage tortillas
Recipe: Jalapeño Sausage Tortillas
Chicken enchiladas
Recipe: Chicken Enchiladas
Recipe: Sous Vide French Polynesian Drummies
Recipe: Sous Vide French Polynesian Drummies
Svaha USA's new collection
Svaha USA’s new collection