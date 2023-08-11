Advertise With Us
Recipe: Chicken Enchiladas

By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1.5 lbs. chicken tenders, cooked and shredded
  • 8 oz cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 10 flour tortillas
  • 10 oz red enchilada sauce
  • 1 cup taco sauce or salsa
  • 1.5 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

STEPS:

Stir together softened cream cheese, kosher salt, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, and dried oregano. Add cooked and shredded chicken. Stir until combined.

Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non stick spray. Divide chicken mixture evenly between the 10 flour tortillas. Roll up tightly. Place in baking dish. Stir red enchilada sauce and taco sauce or salsa together in a bowl. Pour over rolled tortillas. Use a spoon to spread sauce so all tortillas are covered. Sprinkle cheese over the top.

Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

