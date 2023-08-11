Recipe: Jalapeño Sausage Tortillas

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2lb Rouses Jalapeño Sausage, pan-seared, grilled or baked for 10 minutes each side, or until internal temperature reaches 165°F

3 tbsp cold pressed olive oil, divided

1 red bell pepper, cut into ¼ inch slices

1 red onion, cut into 1/8 inch slivers

1 zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 bunch fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cloved garlic, minced

1 tbsp Chef Nino’s Make It Mexican Seasoning

1 container Rouses fresh Guacamole

1 container Rouses fresh Pico de Gallo

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

6-8 tortillas

STEPS:

1. Place all vegetables in a medium mixing bowl. Add 2 tsp of olive oil to vegetables, and stir to coat evenly.

2. Add Make It Mexican Seasoning to vegetables, and mix well.

3. Heat the remaining oil in a killet over medium-high heat. Add vegetables and sauté them, stirring often, for 15 minutes or to your preferred degree of doneness.

4. Place 2 6-inch pieced of cooked Rouses Jalapeño Sausage, cut in half lengthwise, on tortillas. Place cooked vegetables on top of sausage.

5. Top with Rouses Guacamole or Pico de Gallo, or both. Sprinkle with cilantro just before serving.

