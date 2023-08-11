Recipe: Sous Vide French Polynesian Drummies

The Haberdasher was featured on Studio 10 as we’re gearing up for Mobile Tiki Week!

RECIPE INGREDIENTS:

Chicken drums 3+

salt 2tsp

black pepper 1\2tsp

3 basil leaves

1\4 red chili pepper

garlic 2 cloves

shallot 1

Cashews 1\4cup

Sauce

1qt water or stock

1\2 cup soy sauce

2 cups brown sugar

1\4 cup white vinegar

3Tbl cornstarch. Reserve 1\4cup of stock or water for cornstarch: Keeps cornstarch from clumping.

STEPS:

Set sous vide machine to 165* season chicken with salt and pepper. Place seasoned chicken in a Ziplock bag. Add basil, garlic, and shallot to the bag. Place bag in sou vide water with Ziplock simi close. Allow the air to escape from the bag and close the rest of the Ziplock. At this point the bag should sink to the bottom of container. If you see lots of bubbles, the bag may be breached and needs to be resealed. Caution the water is hot! Let the chicken remain in the water bath for 3.5hr. Once out of the water let the chicken cool down preferably to below room temperature. Take the chicken out of the bag and save the juice. Using a pairing knife make an incision around the bone of the chicken drum. Then start by scraping the flesh from the bone, till no cartilage or chicken skin is present. Prepare the sauce; place all ingredients in saucepan whisk and bring to a boil. Sauce should thicken up after a few minutes. If sauce is still loose let simmer till it becomes the consistency of syrup. bottled teriyaki or a sweet thick soy glaze will also work. Apply the sauce to the chicken and prep your oven to 375 degrees. Place chicken drums on oven made pan and set the timer for 13 minutes. After the timer ends pull out chicken and baste again with the sauce. Serve with crushed cashews and chives. Enjoy.

SPECIAL EVENT:

“Mobile Tiki Week”— a community-wide celebration of tiki cocktails, food and Polynesian pop at some of downtown Mobile’s most popular bars, restaurants and breweries—is back for 2023. Mobile Tiki Week runs from August 14-19. What/When/Where? In 2013 Tiki Week founder and then Haberdasher head-bartender Roy Clark (now general manager and occasional bartender), decided to culminate his recent obsession with tiki cocktails into a one night-only party. That party then expanded into “Haberdasher Tiki Week” for 2014, becoming a yearly event. 2017 saw the first incarnation of Mobile Tiki Week featuring four bars/restaurants. This year we’ll see the biggest lineup yet with 22 participating businesses. Participating businesses will feature special themed cocktails, beers, food and events throughout the week. Customers are encouraged to dress in their finest tropical outfits and enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Tiki!

About Roy Clark: Since starting Mobile Tiki Week, “Trader Roy” has attended the invite-only and bartender-focused Tiki by the Sea conference in Wildwood, NJ, a Tiki by the Sea Alumni conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and helped make thousands of drinks alongside some of tiki’s biggest names as a member of the bar team at the Hukilau, the “World’s Most Authentic Tiki Party,” also in Fort Lauderdale. He has traveled to nearly 20 tiki bars across the country, has appeared on the online educational platform, “Tuesday Tiki Talks,” and is the co-host of a tiki-centric podcast with collaborator Ben Hoeb.

