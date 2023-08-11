School systems on both sides of the bay working towards getting A/C in all buses

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - School buses without air conditioning have some parents concerned because of the extreme heat.

The problem is affecting students in both Mobile and Baldwin County.

Mobile County says 53 percent of their buses have air conditioning, but in Baldwin County, that number is lower.

A spokesperson with the Baldwin County Public School System says 44 of their buses that carry students with special needs do have air conditioning, per state law. The remaining 220 buses don’t have A/C.

Both Mobile and Baldwin County Public Schools rely on window ventilation to cool things down.

BCPSS estimates the temperature is roughly 80 degrees when the bus is moving and the windows are rolled down. Still, the buses make frequent stops and that’s when the temperature can rise.

Both school systems are working to get air conditioning in all buses, but the process takes time and money.

Baldwin County says they’re planning to buy 25 new school buses this year and all will be air conditioned. The average cost of a school bus equipped with A/C is about 140 thousand dollars each, so they can’t do the whole fleet at once.

The state doesn’t fully fund transportation needs, so half of BCPSS funding comes from the state while the other half comes out of local funds.

Like Mobile County, Baldwin County can only buy new buses when they’re taking buses out of circulation. It could take years for each school system to have a full fleet of buses with A/C. BCPSS rotates their buses out within 10 years of use.

The heat isn’t only a problem on buses. BCPSS is taking other measure to mitigate the heat especially when it comes to extracurricular activities. For instance, schools are limiting their time outside after 10 a.m. Many elementary schools are using their gyms for recess rather than outdoor playgrounds. Several athletic teams are practicing early in the morning before it gets hot.

