Students celebrating move-in day at the University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Welcome to the University of Mobile. Hundreds of freshmen are getting settled in as they get ready for the beginning of the year.

“We hope this is a transformational experience. Not just in education, but as far as their spiritual growth and development. It will be a great four years. It’ll go by quick; they’ll be in the world very soon. So, we got them for just a brief time. We make the most of that brief time as much as we can,” University President Dr. Lonnie Burnett said.

“So nervous, but so excited at the same time. I’ve talked to some people in the small ensemble that I’m in, and so that’s been really nice they’re all really sweet,” Kenzie Pihringer said.

And students like Logan Mitchell were in her shoes just a year ago.

“This year there are a lot more people for sure. But I’m really excited to meet all of them. We have a very large leadership team to compensate, and I’m really excited to see what the future of UM is,” Mitchell said.

The weekend will be full of activities for the 2023 Ram Rush.

On Saturday, students will gather in front of Weaver Hall for a yearly tradition.

The president’s commissioning at the great commission lawn which marks the beginning of a new student’s college experience.

And speaking of the President, this is a bittersweet move-in day for Dr. Lonnie Burnett who announced his retirement earlier this week.

“This is my fifth move-in day as President, my last move-in day and it is kind of a special week for me. This has been a great journey. I’ve been here 20 years at this university. It’s been a great journey. The best people in the world, best students. It’s been an amazing experience for me,” Dr. Burnett said.

