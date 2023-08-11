Svaha USA’s new collection

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Svaha USA is launching a new STEM fashion collection this month with author, technology expert triathlete and STEM ambassador, Rhonda Vetere. Svaha’s founder, Jaya Iyer, talks about the new collection and what inspired her to start the company.

“The reason I started the company was my daughter wanted to grow up to be an astronaut and only wanted to wear space-themed clothing and when I told her I was going to buy her some and when I went to look for it I couldn’t find anything in the girls department,” Iyer said. “I did end up buying her a boys shirt with an astronaut on it, but I just thought that was not okay that the girls department was completely missing a category that actually might interests girls and that’s why I decided to start this company to get away from these typical gender-defying interests or roles that everyone expects people to be in loved with or wear clothing that show that instead of what they really love.”

Iyer says the new collection should be launching sometime in mid-August. She says she is excited to be collaborating with Vetere.

“The whole line is technology based as in it has circuit boards, but it has small little flowers in it,” Iyer said. “It has binary code; it has robots and bright colorful designs that every kid would love to wear. So, we are launching this entire line, which is going to show women in technology that there is no rule about only men belonging in that field. Women can belong in that field. Be stylish, be fashionable, be comfortable, and feel great wearing clothing that shows their interests and love for technology.”

