Advertise With Us
Hire One

Teacher missing for almost 2 weeks; police seek leads

Police are seeking help from the community in search for a missing Maryland elementary school teacher. (Source: WJLA/SYLLA FAMILY/CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBELT, Md. (WJLA) - Maryland police are asking for the community’s help in the search for a Prince George’s County teacher missing for nearly two weeks.

Mariame Sylla’s son told police she didn’t return to their condo after going for a walk in a park near their home.

That park has been searched. Last week friends held a vigil there.

John Enoh said it’s been hard to sleep since Sylla went missing. They teach together at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School, but he said they’re more than co-workers.

“We had lunch together all the time,” Enoh said. “We planned our lessons together. We had lunch outside the school together. We has just so much in common together, so she was more like a sister to me.”

Meadow Platts’ children are students at Dora Kennedy. She said with school starting in less than three weeks, the kids are worried about a teacher they love.

“Like all teachers she has a really important role in children’s lives, but she was particularly warm and a mentor to many of the kids, being strict but in a very kind and gentle way, which is a hard balance to strike,” Platt said.

Enoh and Platt were among several concerned people going out of their way to attend a press conference called by the Greenbelt police chief to offer an update on the search for the missing 59-year-old teacher.

Police Chief Richard Bowers said her whereabouts remain a mystery.

The chief was asked about suspicions of foul play and the discovery of two bodies in Clinton last week.

“We have no information those are related to our case,” Bowers said. “At this point, we continue to proceed as this is a missing person investigation, keeping in mind that we will go where the evidence leads us.”

The absence of information is unsettling for Jameelah Malik. She, too, attended the press conference.

She said she doesn’t know Sylla but she is also a teacher who also walks in the park.

“I go there all the time,” Malik said. “This could have been me, and I live nearby and I thought it was important to support her, you know, as a teacher, very concerning. You go for a walk, and you can’t let your guard down.”

Police said they hope someone with information gives them a call.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden, has been appointed as special...
EXPLAINER: What are special counsels and what do they do?
Officials say three were people were killed and three people were injured in the overnight fire.
3 killed, 3 injured in rental house fire in Outer Banks
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.
California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment...
Woman identified after deadly Pascagoula apartment fire