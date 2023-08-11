TRAFFIC ALERT: Grassfire covering 100+ acres leads to closure of I-10 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A massive grassfire covering over 100 acres has forced the closure of I-10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line, according to MDOT.

I-10 between MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2 and MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St Louis EX 13 is temporarily CLOSED due to a grass fire. Law enforcement is diverting traffic eastbound onto hwy 607 & westbound onto hwy 603.



Smoke is limiting visibility. Map It: https://t.co/rSKnMszk3r pic.twitter.com/yE2leCeKbh — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) August 11, 2023

Officials say the fire began in the median, later jumping to the north side of the interstate. The fire is 110 acres large as of 4 p.m.

As a result of the fire, all lanes for I-10 in both directions between MS 607/NASA/Waveland and State Route 43/MS 603/Bay St. Louis are closed. The closure will stay in place until further notice.

Motorists near the area should use extreme caution and be prepared to stop. Eastbound traffic is being diverted south onto MS 603. Law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic.

I-10, Hancock County, 2 mile-marker.



The Interstate has been shut down due to a large fire that has compromised driver safety and visibility.



Multiple fire services and first responders are at the scene working.



Drivers can expect major travel delays. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/MNy5bIxEQv — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) August 11, 2023

We will update this story as we learn more information.

