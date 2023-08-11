Advertise With Us
Woman identified after deadly Pascagoula apartment fire

According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment at Compass Pointe on Chicot Road.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman is dead after an apartment fire broke out in Pascagoula Thursday night.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd says 36-year-old April Rayford died in the fire.

According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of a second-story apartment at Compass Pointe on Chicot Road.

When firefighters arrived at around 7:40 p.m., they found Rayford, who had already died in the fire, at the top of the stairs.

The fire did not spread to any other apartment, and we’re told the smoke detectors were working.

Chief Krebs said the fire was burning at extreme temperatures due to poor ventilation.

Information is very limited at this time. We will update with more information both on air and online once we receive it.

