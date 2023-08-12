1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - One woman is dead and a teen girl has been injured in a shooting in Semmes, according to authorities.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital, her condition is unknown.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says a female suspect is in custody.

Semmes PD along with the MCSO responded to Ponderosa Drive South and Sandy Creek Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say several shots were fired in the area.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Authorities say the suspect and the two victims are known to each other.

This is a developing story. Once more information is available it will be provided.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.