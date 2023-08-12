Advertise With Us
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody

By WALA Staff and Ariel Mallory
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - One woman is dead and a teen girl has been injured in a shooting in Semmes, according to authorities.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital, her condition is unknown.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says a female suspect is in custody.

Semmes PD along with the MCSO responded to Ponderosa Drive South and Sandy Creek Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say several shots were fired in the area.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Authorities say the suspect and the two victims are known to each other.

This is a developing story. Once more information is available it will be provided.

