Advertise With Us
Hire One

Africatown Heritage House Bioswale dedication ceremony held

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An instructional dedication ceremony was held Friday morning in Africatown for the Africatown Heritage House Bioswale.

It’s a learning laboratory for Mobile County Training School students and teachers.

The garden was built by Birmingham-Southern College’s Southern Environmental Center. It will demonstrate the power of plants for multiple uses like erosion control and mitigation of pollution caused by stormwater runoff.

Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said it is a great addition for the students.

“For the plantings surrounding Africatown Heritage House to have educational benefits in helping Mobile County Training School students see science in action is yet another benefit of community collaboration,” she said.

The bioswale is located between Africatown Heritage House and the Robert L. Hope Community Center.  Signage ensures that any visitors can learn about the purposeful planting and its environmental benefits.

The Africatown Heritage House Garden Projects were made possible through collaboration between the Mobile County Commission and other sponsors.

----

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Man charged with trafficking cocaine
Mobile man charged with trafficking cocaine
Chickasaw City Schools receives hydroponic container for agriculture program
Fairhope water usage update
Fairhope water usage update
Escaped ADOC inmate recaptured in Mobile
Escaped ADOC inmate recaptured in Mobile