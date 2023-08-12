Africatown Heritage House Bioswale dedication ceremony held

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An instructional dedication ceremony was held Friday morning in Africatown for the Africatown Heritage House Bioswale.

It’s a learning laboratory for Mobile County Training School students and teachers.

The garden was built by Birmingham-Southern College’s Southern Environmental Center. It will demonstrate the power of plants for multiple uses like erosion control and mitigation of pollution caused by stormwater runoff.

Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said it is a great addition for the students.

“For the plantings surrounding Africatown Heritage House to have educational benefits in helping Mobile County Training School students see science in action is yet another benefit of community collaboration,” she said.

The bioswale is located between Africatown Heritage House and the Robert L. Hope Community Center. Signage ensures that any visitors can learn about the purposeful planting and its environmental benefits.

The Africatown Heritage House Garden Projects were made possible through collaboration between the Mobile County Commission and other sponsors.

----

