Aggressive bees in West Mobile test negative for Africanized traits

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An update on those aggressive bees in West Mobile. The big question was are they Africanized Honey Bees also known “killer bees.” Testing by the Alabama State Department of Agriculture and Industries -- ruled that out. State Apiary Inspector Phillip Carter saying quote: “the results are very negative for African traits.” It’s good news because -- had the results went the other way -- it would have been a huge undertaking to eradicate them from the area.

Still the aggressive bees needed to be removed. FOX 10′s Lee Peck back out on West Dunbrooke Court early Friday morning to see the story through. Brandon Hargraves with B’s Bees also back out there to finish the job he started on Wednesday. This phase involving him to return before sunrise.

“Bees have to use the sun -- somehow it’s engrained in their bodies -- it could also be magnetic fields that they can pick up on -- stuff that we don’t totally understand. But we know they use the sun for their positioning. So that’s why it’s best to do this phase at dusk or dawn,” explained Brandon.

On Wednesday -- Brandon forced the bees out of the tree -- and began the process to lure them into a new hive box -- 15,000 to 20,000 bees, including their queen.

Now that the bees have had a day and a half to settle -- Brandon has returned to relocate them.

“I’m going to get this screen copper mesh material -- I’m going to smoke the bees when I get up there, try to push them all into the box. Then put this mesh in that opening to prevent them from coming out -- while I travel -- the goal is to leave the minimal amount of bees as possible behind,” said Brandon.

And it didn’t take long -- Brandon took the box down -- bees and all -- and put them in the back of his pickup truck.

“So the ones left out -- there just wasn’t enough space in that box -- so give it maybe three or four days,” explained Brandon to homeowner Ron Werstler.

Ron learning a lot about the bees throughout the week-long ordeal.

“It’s like going from the first grade to the 12th grade in a week -- you learn so much,” said Ron.

In the last week -- two of his lawn care workers were attacked -- as well as countless others.

“Lee: A week on high alert with these bees -- now to have them almost out of your hair -- how does that feel? -- Ron: It’s like the storm -- the calm after the storm. It feels great, it feels really great.”

And now that the sample sent to be tested by the State Bee Inspectors -- came back negative for Africanized Honey Bees -- Brandon is ready to rehab the bees at his facility in Loxley.

“It’s definitely -- easier to move them at the end... than the whole process in the beginning and the middle of it. Then it starts a whole new leg of being able to now go into them and manage them and take that responsibility,” said Brandon.

And our interview goes on -- the bees left behind were not happy. The interview interrupted -- as Brandon retrieved a protective vail for me to wear -- preventing me from being stung on my third trip out to the home.

Apparently there are still some bees still out there -- they are monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, B’s Bees -- wants to continue to educate the public -- and will soon be going into the schools to educate the children on the importance of bees and what they do. If you come across aggressive bees -- give B’s Bees a call 251-964-0559.

