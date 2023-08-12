Davidson High School celebrates new on-campus stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Davidson Warriors broke in their new on-campus stadium Friday night and student/athletes, band members, cheerleaders, and teachers all came out to celebrate.

Davidson High School has never had a varsity football game on school grounds, but that will change come Sept. 1 when the Warriors open the season against Hillcrest-Evergreen.

“This is a great day for Davidson High School. You can see by all the people out here,” said Principal Jason Richardson. “We’re excited to open the new stadium. It really brings the community together.

“We’re thankful that Mr. Threadgill and the board decided to do this. it’s been long overdue,” he said.

Vigor, LeFlore and B.C. Rain high schools are also breaking in brand new on-campus stadiums this year.

