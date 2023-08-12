Advertise With Us
Hire One

Davidson High School celebrates new on-campus stadium

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Davidson Warriors broke in their new on-campus stadium Friday night and student/athletes, band members, cheerleaders, and teachers all came out to celebrate.

Davidson High School has never had a varsity football game on school grounds, but that will change come Sept. 1 when the Warriors open the season against Hillcrest-Evergreen.

“This is a great day for Davidson High School. You can see by all the people out here,” said Principal Jason Richardson. “We’re excited to open the new stadium. It really brings the community together.

“We’re thankful that Mr. Threadgill and the board decided to do this. it’s been long overdue,” he said.

Vigor, LeFlore and B.C. Rain high schools are also breaking in brand new on-campus stadiums this year.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Mobile man accused in home invasion arrested
Mobile man accused in home invasion arrested
Mobile man accused in home invasion arrested
Mobile man accused in home invasion arrested
Mobile Mayor Stimpson dissolves LGBTQ+ liaison positions
Mobile Mayor Stimpson dissolves LGBTQ+ liaison positions
1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting