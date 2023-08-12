Extremely dangerous heat expected

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Extremely dangerous heat is expected this weekend, with little relief in sight next week. The entire FOX10 viewing area is under an excessive heat warning today, which may be one of the hottest days of the year. High humidity combined with high temperatures will cause heat index values to reach nearly 115 degrees in some areas. Another day of excessive heat warnings is possible on Sunday. It is important to be prepared this weekend by avoiding the heat if possible, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, and seeking air conditioning regularly. The heat will likely continue into next week, but to a lesser degree than this weekend.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING:

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning, the highest level of heat alert, for today due to the potential for heat indices in the 112-117 degree range. To prepare for the heat, it is important to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun. Check on family and neighbors who may not have easy access to dependable air conditioning.

On Sunday, another excessive heat warning may be issued. Temperatures will be near 100 degrees, and heat indices will be around 113 degrees.

RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND:

There is hope for some heat relief this weekend in the form of isolated afternoon storms each day. These storms will develop around 2 p.m. and last through the afternoon and early evening. Some storms may produce gusty winds, as we have seen in the past few weeks.

NEXT WEEK:

Very little relief is expected from the heat this week. A weak surface boundary will approach the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, which may temporarily drop our temperatures a few degrees. However, indications suggest that we will stay near the middle 90s all week. Rain chances hover in the 30-40 percent range.

BEACH FORECAST:

It will be scorching at Gulf Coast beaches, with heat indices reaching near 115 degrees and an extreme UV index. There is a low risk of rip currents for the next few days, but pay attention to local beach flags for the best indication of conditions. Stay hydrated and cool if going to the beach this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.