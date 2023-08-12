Advertise With Us
Hire One

High school boys basketball team led by 2 female coaches win national tournament

A Wichita boys basketball team led by two female coaches won a national tournament. (Source: KWCH)
By Tejay Cleland and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - High school students in Wichita came together to be teammates for the summer and found success at the right time while competing in the Mid-America Youth Basketball tournament.

Team TKO finished 8-0 in Division II of the tournament, coming away with the championship trophy.

And this year, the team was led by two female coaches.

Coaches Naria Hall and Lavonda McCabe led a full female coaching staff of team TKO.

“For them to respect us and value us is just very special,” Hall said.

McCabe and Hall aren’t on the sidelines just for show. Their team of high school stars respect their leadership, and the staff respects them back.

“We love and care for them [the players]. You have to handle them in a way that they can respond to, and they usually respond really well to us,” Hall said.

Now, the relationships the women have built with their players over the years are turning into success.

“The other coaches will get mad that they’re losing to a girl coach,” TKO guard Marcus White said. “They’re probably jealous. Our coaches put the work in with us.”

McCabe said she is happy to be able to set a positive example while motivating her players.

“If you listen to what we tell you to do and play hard, you can be successful,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
4 people dead, 1 missing after explosion destroys 3 structures in Pennsylvania
The fire department says natural gas is the likely cause of the explosion, but investigators...
Home explosion survivor rescues neighbors after their home explodes
Several people and two dogs were in the home when it exploded from what fire officials say was...
Man who helped neighbors in home explosion survived 2018 home explosion
A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii...
Governor says death toll from Hawaii wildfires stands at 89; warns fatalities ‘will continue to rise’