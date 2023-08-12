Advertise With Us
Mobile man accused in home invasion arrested

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Friday arrested a man wanted in connection to a July home invasion.

On Friday, authorities took 21-year-old Joseph Williams into custody and charged him with burglary.

Police said Williams went to a home in the 600 block of Augusta Street on July 29 looking for his ex-girlfriend. Williams allegedly broke a window to a house and kicked in the front door in his search for her.

No one was injured in the incident, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Williams has a bond hearing scheduled on Monday.

