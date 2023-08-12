Moss Point forgotten, begging for federal aid following EF-2 tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) - A city is crawling its way back after an EF-2 tornado destroyed homes, schools, and churches.

Moss Point is now pressing for federal aid, a tight-knit community with generations of families living within blocks of each other. When one hurts, they all do.

It’s been almost two months, and there still seems to be no sign of relief.

For one Dish Network driver, he rode out the terrifying twister from his truck, the day the tornado demolished the hometown of over 12,000 people, damaging 86 homes and businesses.

Nearly eight weeks later, the city looks nearly the same as the day the twister hit.

Signs dotted the city, asking for help from FEMA. Most of the damaged homes were not insured.

The urgent question…is help on the way?

“It will be serious if we don’t get that,” said Billy Knight, Moss Point Mayor. “Because our people need help and that’s the only what they’re going to get it.”

It’s been three weeks since Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves asked President Biden to sign a major disaster declaration for 16 counties, including Jackson. Mayor Knight said the declaration still awaits the President’s signature.

Until then, there’s no federal aid.

“It’s on the President’s desk right now, and we’re going through that process when it gets to Washington,” said Mayor Knight. “We’re still hopeful the President is going to sign that declaration and allow us to have FEMA and MEMA support.”

Where does that stand now?

FOX10 News’s Lacey Beasley reached out to the White House for an answer and was referred to FEMA.

Danon Lucas with FEMA public affairs said the request is under review, and the President is the only one who has the power to send help.

If the major disaster declaration is signed, FEMA can immediately start helping with rental assistance and awarding grants for home improvements. FEMA will stay as long as needed.

It will be a saving grace.

However, if it’s not signed, the tornado victims will have to fend for themselves, like they are right now.

For most, that’s nearly impossible.

Charles Washington walked Beasley through the rubble of his childhood home, which was passed down from his mother.

The afternoon of June 19, he said he got home from work and was just about to flip on the TV. Then, in the middle of the day, the sky went pitch black.

“The wind just started blowing, and the wall started shaking,” said Washington. “Something said get up and get out of here. There was a whole lot going on. I was sitting on a stool, and it wasn’t about six minutes. Then, it just started raining. Next thing you know, sheet rock and all that started falling. It was bad.”

He made it out the door seconds before a tree fell on the house.

Looking at the house he lived in for over four decades was gut-wrenching.

“I hate to go in there,” he said. “I don’t even want to go in there, but I know I have to. It’s a lot of years and memories and hard work.”

The side of his house collapsed, and yard tools were buried along with decades of storage bins and family photos.

He’s now living next door with his cousin, and his sister Vickie was right by his side, pleading for help.

“We called FEMA,” said Vickie Washington. “The lady said this was not considered a disaster yet, so MEMA and FEMA would not be coming. Even the insurance is waiting to see if we will get federal aid, but they aren’t saying anything. That’s heart-tugging, and it makes you feel like you aren’t important, and we all are.”

Though things can be replaced, it’s the heart that still hurts.

“Glad to be alive,” said Charles. “God has always taken care of me. Take stuff like this for granted. When it’s gone, it’s gone, this can be replaced, but it’s just the memories.”

Mayor Knight said if anyone has machinery, they still need trees cut, and houses torn down.

Governor Reeves’s office sent FOX10 News this statement:

“We are eagerly awaiting President Biden’s approval of our request. Moss Point is an amazing community filled with incredible people, and the state of Mississippi will use every available resource to help them rebuild and recover. The state of Mississippi is here for the long haul.”

