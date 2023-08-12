Advertise With Us
Nebraska trucker drives 5 million accident-free miles

An Omaha, Nebraska, truck driver celebrated a huge milestone Thursday. (KETV)
By KETV staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - An Omaha, Nebraska, truck driver celebrated a huge milestone Thursday.

Tim Dean became one of two drivers in his company’s history to achieve 5 million accident-free miles.

Honking, cheering and even cutouts of Dean’s face helped welcome the Werner Enterprises driver back to work after hitting the milestone.

“It’s something that it’s hard for people to wrap their mind around. I mean, for the average driver, they’d have to get up every day and take a 100-mile road trip for 136 years.”

Dean has been driving for Werner Enterprises for 35 years.

This was something he never imagined.

“I never would have thought I was going to get 5 million,” Dean said.

Only the second driver in the company’s history to reach this milestone, Dean said the support from his family, co-workers and the company’s dedication to safe driving were key.

“It’s worth celebrating. It is quite the accomplishment,” Dean said. “Fortunate to have a supporting company over these years where safety is driving force.”

Those that know him best are not surprised, including Werner Enterprises president and CEO Derek Leathers.

“The safe miles are really just a reflection of who he is. He takes his job very seriously,” Leathers described.

Surrounded by his family and coworkers celebrating him, Dean shared a message about safety being the driving force.

“When you release that brake, the only important thing is driving the truck safely,” Dean said.

His commitment to safety and mentorship to other drivers has been invaluable.

“I’m probably more proud of his commitment to mentoring and coaching other drivers,” Leathers added. “He spends time every time I see him talking to other drivers, coaching them on how to be safe.”

Dean said he has no plans on stopping, even after notching 5 million miles.

“I’m not 60 years old yet and working for a great company like Werner Enterprises, I could see 6 million in seven, eight years maybe,” Dean said.

According to the American Trucking Association, the average professional truck driver covers about 2 million miles during their career, which makes Dean’s 5-million mile mark even more impressive.

Driving 5 million miles is the equivalent of circling around the world more than 200 times.

MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

