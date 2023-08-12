Advertise With Us
Two people injured in Saturday morning crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Prichard police have confirmed that a Prichard Police officer was injured in a crash Saturday morning.

According to reports the accident happened on Overlook Road around 8 a.m. Saturday. A Prichard Police officer and one other individual sustained injuries in the crash. Both of these individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officials have not released the names of the people involved in this accident.

