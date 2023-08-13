Advertise With Us
Hire One

ADOC: Inmate arrested, Donaldson Correctional Facility remains on lockdown

Derrol Shaw
Derrol Shaw(Alabama Dept. of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ADOC’s Law Enforcement Division has arrested inmate Derrol Shaw and is currently working to expedite charges with the help of the West Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Shaw is 35 years old and serving a sentence of Life without Parole for Murder and First-Degree Robbery out of Jefferson County.

Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer is still on lockdown to ensure safety. There were no injuries to correctional staff, according to ADOC.

The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating a security incident that took place Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The facility is currently on lockdown for the safety of staff and inmates, according to ADOC.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting ADOC’s Law Enforcement Division in this investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes
Mobile nonprofit celebrates new housing coming to downtown
Mobile nonprofit celebrates new housing coming to downtown
Attorney Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney, is now representing Reggie Ray.
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt representing alleged Riverfront brawl ‘chair wielder’
Prichard police officer recovering after wreck
2 people injured in Saturday morning crash involving Prichard police officer