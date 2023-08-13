Excessive heat will be back for Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Excessive heat is once again expected on Sunday, with another excessive heat warning issued. Pensacola broke a record high temperature on Saturday, and Sunday is likely to provide another opportunity for records to be broken. The combination of high humidity and high temperatures will cause heat index values to reach nearly 115 degrees across the area. To be prepared this weekend, it is important to avoid the heat if possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and seek air conditioning regularly. The heat is expected to continue into next week, though to a lesser degree than this weekend.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING:

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Sunday due to the potential for heat indices in the 112-117 degree range. To prepare for the heat, it is important to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun. Check on family and neighbors who may not have easy access to dependable air conditioning.

In the days to come, more heat alerts will likely be issued. We are expecting heat advisories to stick around until Tuesday before a weak frontal system moves in and knocks our temperatures down a few degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

Very little relief is expected from the heat this week. A weak surface boundary will approach the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, which may temporarily drop our temperatures a few degrees. However, indications suggest that we will stay near the middle 90s all week. Rain chances hover in the 30-40 percent range.

BEACH FORECAST:

It will be scorching at Gulf Coast beaches, with heat indices reaching near 115 degrees and an extreme UV index. There is a low risk of rip currents for the next few days, but pay attention to local beach flags for the best indication of conditions. Stay hydrated and cool if going to the beach this weekend.

METEOR SHOWER:

Saturday night marks the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, with up to 100 meteors per hour possible. Viewing conditions should be relatively good compared to previous years. A thin crescent moon will not be bright enough to drown out the meteors in the night sky. The radiant point of the meteor shower will rise out of the northeastern sky early in the nighttime hours and then position itself directly overhead at dawn.

Despite muggy conditions, this should be a great thing to watch for anyone. This is one of the most active meteor showers of the year, so get out and enjoy it!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.