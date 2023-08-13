MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect is now behind bars after Friday night’s deadly shooting in Semmes.

Curtellius James, 22, is being charged with murder and attempted murder.

FOX10 News was first on scene Friday night. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says 24-year-old Honesty Holloway Wilkerson died, and a teen girl was rushed to the hospital.

All of this happened on Ponderosa Drive South, quickly taped off into a heavy crime scene.

Several agencies teamed up and responded around 9:30 p.m.

When FOX10 News first arrived on scene, a witness told us a house party was happening at a nearby residence. The same witness told us the teen girl that was shot ran down the road.

Sheriff Burch says Wilkerson, the victim, and James, the suspect, knew each other. He says the juvenile did not know the suspect.

“There was some allegation made that the suspect, James- her vehicle was damaged and she was angry over that but that’s really most of the information that we have,” said Sheriff Burch.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The jail log shows James was booked into Metro Jail around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Jail records also show James has been arrested for domestic violence, criminal mischief, and possession of marijuana in the past. James’s bond hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

