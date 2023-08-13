Mobile nonprofit celebrates new housing coming to downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A nonprofit in Mobile is helping revitalize parts of downtown.

A piece of land in downtown Mobile will soon be transformed.

“It’s a duplex so we’re going to get two residential units on this one lot,” said Carol Hunter, communications director for Downtown Mobile Alliance.

The two-story duplex being built at the corner of Dearborn and Congress streets now belongs to Frankie Miller, a developer who lives in Atlanta. Miller bought the lot after his niece in Mobile told him it was up for sale.

“I’m happy to be like the first one to set the pace for everybody else around here in this neighborhood, and I’m looking forward to revitalizing the city of Mobile,” said Miller.

Miller’s investment is part of a larger project to revamp part of the city.

“I’m thinking ... within the next month we’re going to see ground broken on three more new cottages in in the area,” said Hunter.

With so many abandoned homes and vacant properties near Dunbar Magnet School, the non-profit organization Downtown Mobile Alliance has started an initiative to rebuild the community.

“(It’s) to redevelop what was once a really vibrant part of the city,” Hunter explained.

She said Downtown Mobile Alliance purchased nine empty lots in the area and sold them to various developers. “I think what we’re seeing happen is a knitting back of the fabric of our downtown,” she said.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll and District 1 County Commissioner Marcia Ludgood were among the members of the community present at the groundbreaking to celebrate the revamping of the Dunbar area.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.