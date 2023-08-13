Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake

North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - The pilot and the passenger of a small aircraft died after their plane crashed into a lake, according to authorities.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. near Selkirk Drive.

Officials say shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel Amphibious Plane hit powerlines and crashed into the lake.

Around 18,000 customers were without power in Caldwell and Catawba counties shortly after the crash, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

Both pilot and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Gina Helsel was startled by a bear while letting her dog out on her front porch in the early...
Caught on camera: Bear scares woman outside her front door
The Florida woman says she’s always on the lookout for wildlife, but this was one encounter she...
Doorbell cam video shows woman come face-to-face with bear
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for a 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity.
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
Two people escaped when their plane crashed during an airshow in Michigan. (MICHELLE QUEZADA,...
VIDEO: Airshow pilots eject from plane before it crashes