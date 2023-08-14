After Further Review: Five takes from Saints preseason win over Kansas City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Derek Carr starts smooth

It had been a long time since Carr had started a preseason game, but clearly he didn’t forget how it works. Carr and the Saints offense came out swinging right out the gate on the game’s opening drive.

Twelve plays, six completions, four different pass-catchers, one third down conversion, and one touchdown.

When the Saints got into the end zone, Dennis Allen didn’t need to see anything else and pulled Carr from the game. Smart move. There was nothing else that needed to be done. Short of an early incompletion to Chris Olave and a misfire to Michael Thomas near the goal line, it was about as good of an opening act as anyone could expect for the Saints new QB1.

For Carr and the offense, it’s been a positive camp, but to have that effort translated on the field in a game against an actual opponent, was without question, the most positive development of their preseason opener.

Take Two: Defensive highlights

Complimentary football was on display to open the game Sunday for the Saints. Right after the opening touchdown drive, the first team defense forced a turnover on downs near midfield during Patrick Mahomes’ lone drive.

On the drive following the Saints second touchdown, the first team defense forced a three & out. It didn’t stay that way throughout the rest of the game, but to have the starting units on both sides of the ball come out so strong to start the game, had to be encouraging to the Saints coaching staff.

Also, the Saints went into training camp determined to create more takeaways. On Sunday, they had two interceptions. Ugo Amadi, who continues to have a sneaky good camp/preseason, came up with the first one on an Alontae Taylor tipped pass. The other one allowed the Saints to get the win, when defensive tackle Kyle Phillips stepped in front of screen pass near the end of the game to setup the game-winner.

Take Three: Haener stumbles early, finishes strong

In a lot of ways, Jake Haener’s NFL preseason debut went the way most would expect it to go for a fourth-round pick playing in his first ever professional game. It just came as a mild surprise for Haener, because of how wise beyond his years he’s looked throughout camp to this point.

Haener struggled early with inaccuracy and made a questionable decision on an interception. At one point in the game, it appeared the Chiefs third-stringer Shane Buechele was outplaying Haener.

But to his credit, Haener didn’t get down on himself. He regrouped and rallied to help lead the Saints on a key fourth quarter touchdown drive to pull them within one. Then, he was on the field to finish things off before Blake Grupe kicked the game-winner. The experience was a roller coaster, but to finish it out strong left a positive mark on his effort.

Realistically, Haener’s red-hot start to camp was fun to watch, but it likely gave the perception that he was a little further along than he actually was. He has a bright future ahead, but like most rookie quarterbacks he still has more to learn.

Take Four: A.T. Perry shines

My vote for the player who helped himself the most on Sunday goes to wide receiver A.T. Perry.

Perry rose to the occasion when the lights came on after showing flashes of progress, but also inconsistency throughout camp to date. Perry caught six passes for 70 and a touchdown. All of the passes came from Jameis Winston, who dropped that TD pass in nicely over the defender.

Perry’s roster spot was certainly not guaranteed just because he was a draft pick. He needed a good camp/preseason to earn his way on. His effort Sunday helped his cause in a big way.

Take Five: Other Observations

Can’t remember the last time the Saints played a noon Sunday preseason game.

It was good to see Winston have a strong day. He’s had an up-and-down start to camp. He looked sharp on Sunday.

On the botched two-point conversion attempt, Haener said he walked up to the line to kill the play, but the center thought he heard him call to snap the ball.

Running back Kendre Miller suffered a knee sprain in the game.

Carr to Juwan Johnson is going to happen a lot this season.

Alvin Kamara looked smooth running and receiving on that opening drive as well.

When the second team offense came in the game, the only starter to remain was Trevor Penning.

Taylor played some inside corner reps Sunday. He was beat on the big pass to help spark the Chiefs first of 24 straight points. Then, there was some confusion with he and Bradley Roby on a switch situation in the end zone that resulted in a touchdown.

Carr joked he had to follow Erik McCoy in his car from the hotel to his parking spot at the Dome, because everything was new to him and he didn’t know how to get there.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.