Alabama GOP map gives Baldwin voters too much power, black leaders argue

A group of black elected leaders in Alabama – including a state representative from Mobile County – argues that the Legislature’s proposed congressional map gives Baldwin County voters too much power at the expense of Mobile.

The “friend-of-the-court” brief filed Sunday comes ahead of Monday’s federal court hearing in Birmingham about whether the Legislature complied with a mandate to create a second district where African Americans can elect a candidate of their choice to Congress.

Eight black elected leaders, including state Rep. Napoleon Bracy (D-Prichard) authored the brief. It echoes many of the arguments made by plaintiffs in the lawsuit that led a three-judge panel to order lawmakers to redraw the map they produced after the 2020 census. It also argues that the proposed 1st Congressional District – similar to the current map – prioritizes Baldwin County.

“The new map provides too much influence for voters in Baldwin County at the expense of voters in the City of Mobile and the Black Belt,” the brief states.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs have objected to the court even addressing that question. They have asked the court to rule that a pair of state experts should not be considered. They argue that it is improper for the state to try to relitigate issues like whether Mobile and Baldwin should be kept together and that the only relevant question is whether the map approved by legislators last month in a special session complies with previous court orders.

The friend-of-the court brief filed by Bracy and the other black elected officials takes aim at a central argument of the state – that Mobile and Baldwin counties area a distinct “community of interest” that should be preserved.

“Such a decision epitomizes the dilution of Black voting power in the State, as Baldwin County’s combination with Mobile reflects the ability of white voters to minimize opportunities for Black voters,” the brief states. “Their grouping as a ‘community of interest’ does not hold weight either.”

The brief points to results of the 2022 election, in which state Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) lost the precincts located in Baldwin County by a 4-to-1 margin. Those results “demonstrate precisely the problem” with the Legislature’s proposed congressional map, the brief argues. Keeping the coastal counties of Mobile and Baldwin together in their entirety ensures that black votes “are diluted and residents of a city that is roughly 52.5% Black are crowded out of representation of choice,” the brief states.

The black politicians argue that connecting the coastal counties “do not resonate with history and tradition of the area” and that combining parts of Mobile with the Black Belt “make more sense culturally and historically.”

The brief quotes from an op-ed that state Rep. Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile) wrote: “Mobile is the watershed of the Black Belt; it is where the slaves came in and went up to labor, and where the cotton came down to be shipped out.”

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Birmingham. Testimony from witnesses is not expected.

