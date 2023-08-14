Advertise With Us
Another heat advisory

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - I’m FOX10 News Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

It was another HOT day today across the Gulf Coast. We saw daytime highs maxing out in the mid-to-upper 90s and even the triple digits. However, feels-like temperatures got up to 117 degrees in some spots! The heat continues into tomorrow, with another Heat Advisory in place. Heat indices won’t be as hot, with feels-like temperatures getting up to 107 degrees tomorrow.

Rain chances are on the rise tomorrow, with scattered storms possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, when a front moves through. This will bring no relief on Tuesday, but we will notice some slight changes by midweek.

Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, humidity drops down into the lower-to-mid 60s. This will have us feeling a bit “drier” with the heat, but mornings should feel better.

We will warm back up, with humidity on the rise, into the weekend.

Rip current risks remain low for the next 3 days.

Tracking the tropics, there are two areas we are monitoring in the central Atlantic. Chances are low for development over the next 7 days, but these chances will likely increase over the next few days. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated but be careful with what you see on social media.

Have a great week!

