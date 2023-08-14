Back to School Tech 101

Advertise With Us
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Let’s get ready for the new school season! “Connected Mom” & Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch did her homework and is ready to teach us about the latest tech, gadgets and must-haves for school kids of all ages…including a go-to laptop and printer, one stop shop for most everything you need, a screenless story-telling device for pre-schoolers and young students that helps reading comprehension and even the newest video game when the homework is completed! Watch the clip for more.

