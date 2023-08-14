Advertise With Us
Coast Guard and Navy rescue 4 divers off South Carolina coast

PHOTOS - The families of divers who went missing reunite with them after a rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard. (USCG)
By Makayla Evans, Dylan Leatherwood and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The Coast Guard and Navy rescued four divers who were reported missing Sunday off the Carolinas, officials said Monday.

The federal agency says around 12:45 a.m., the divers were spotted by a strobe light. Crews launched a life raft and are working to get them.

Officials did not say where the divers were spotted. In the original news release, the Coast Guard reported the search was 50 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

The drivers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach. They were in a “pleasure craft” called Big Bill’s.

“Coordinating with Sector Charleston, Sector North Carolina launched a multi-asset search and rescue effort,” the Coast Guard stated in the news release.

Multiple helicopters and patrol boats are involved in the mission.

A Coast Guard official says all the divers are safe and alive. So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the source.

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to bring back four missing divers to shore Monday morning safely.

Copyright 2023 WMBF Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

