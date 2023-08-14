Advertise With Us
Embracing Train Travel This Summer

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This summer, Americans are flocking to Europe in record numbers and seeking out unforgettable travel experiences while there. But with inflation top of mind for many Americans, one of the easiest, most affordable and memorable ways to explore Europe is by rail.

Downloads for Trainline, Europe’s No. 1 destination for train tickets, are up 108% this year, as Americans plan and book their summer vacation overseas. As the more affordable and sustainable travel method, train travel is booming and Americans are using Trainline to easily compare ticket prices and routes. With Trainline, you’re guaranteed to find the best train itinerary for your travel needs across dozens of countries and thousands of routes.

Where are Americans visiting in Europe? According to Trainline, Madrid to Barcelona is America’s favorite route to travel by rail, while London, Paris & Rome remain top destinations this summer.

