The Gulf of Mexico is the hottest it’s been on record

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There has been a lot of talk about the record-warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic this year.

Overall the Atlantic is the warmest it has been since the year records began in 1979.

Record SSTs (WVUE)

And it is not just hot in the Atlantic - the Gulf of Mexico is breaking records.

Gulf bathtub water

This week was the hottest the Gulf of Mexico has been on record.

The weekly average Gulf sea surface temperatures broke 88 degrees for the first time since 1981. That average takes into account all sectors of the Gulf.

The reading is a staggering 2.6 degrees Fahrenheit above the 1991 to 2020 average.

Gulf of Mexico average SSTs (WVUE)

Sea surface temperature readings in the Gulf of Mexico are in the upper 80s and even some 90s offshore.

These abnormally warm temperatures mean more for us than just the hurricane fuel we typically associate them with.

They have led to warm overnight lows with little relief from the daytime heat - particularly impactful during the heatwave over the past few weeks.

Weaker systems like the one that caused historic flooding in August of 2016 also have more fuel to work with which can help produce flooding rainfall.

Gulf of Mexico SSTs (WVUE)

What does it mean for the tropics?

Warm waters are just one ingredient for tropical cyclone formation.

Other factors like wind shear and Saharan dust can impact the tropical environment.

This season we have only seen five named storms so far, including the early season unnamed storm in January. It has been 21 days since the last named storm in the Atlantic as of August 14.

2023 Hurricane Season (WVUE)

We are heading into the peak of hurricane season in late August. We typically see our sixth named system in the Atlantic by August 29th.

Keep in mind, forecasters are still predicting an above-normal season largely due to the anomalously warm waters.

Peak of hurricane season (WVUE)

