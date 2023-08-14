Advertise With Us
Heart of Mary School opens doors for 2023-24 school year

Enrollment has increased since last year and parents are eager to see what’s next
By Stephen Moody
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Most Pure Heart of Mary School officially welcomed students back Monday morning. This comes after the school faced several challenges.

The school has a rich history as one of the oldest historically black catholic schools in the country. But they ran into issues that almost forced them to close following the 2021-22 school year.

But with community support and donations, they were able to proceed.

And things are looking up. Enrollment has increased and parents are eager to see what’s next.

“I am so excited. So thankful. We’ve had to go through a lot to get here. But I’m thankful for where we’ve come. A lot of that of course is by the grace of God,” Annie Winston said.

As an alum and as someone with a rich history with this school, Winston only wants to see it succeed.

“Heart of Mary played a pivotal role in my development. As far as my religious core, as far as my education. So, I think it’s very important that we have a school like this. A hidden gem like this, stay in the community for years to come,” Winston said.

And that’s the mission of Principal JeKirra Johnson.

“We are trying to educate the whole child. I want them to know that when they bring their child to Heart of Mary, their child is going to be loved. They’re going to be cared for. And they’re going to be educated, and we’re going to meet their needs. If there’s a gap in learning, our goal is to close that gap,” Principal Johnson said.

