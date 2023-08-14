Joe Jefferson Playhouse presents 9 To 5 The Musical

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 9 to 5 the Dolly Parton musical runs from August 18 through September 3 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm.

Show synopsis: 9 to 5 tells the story of 3 women pushed to their boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor will the ladies manage to reform their office- or will their events unravel when the CEO pays them an unexpected visit?

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for Military/Seniors and $10 for students.

Joe Jefferson Playhouse is the oldest continually running community theater in the state of Alabama. They are located at 11 South Carlen Street Mobile, AL 36606 in midtown mobile. To purchase tickets you can go to their website www.joejeffersonplayers.com or email our box office at boxoffice@joejeffersonplayers.com or call their theater at 251-471-1534

