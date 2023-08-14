Jury trials resume in Mobile County with five Class A felony cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a summer hiatus, jury trials returned Monday with a bang.

Five trials began with jury selection:

Alexis Gertrude Young. 40, of Mobile, faces a capital murder trial in the death of Aaron Williams, a man she previously had a relationship with. She stands accused of firing into an apartment in 2020. Prosecutors have taken the death penalty off the table, meaning Young faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole, if she’s convicted.

Samuel Bruce Nichols, 65 of Eight Mile, goes on trial for murder, charged with killing Randal Taylor in 2020.

Anthony Orr, 52, of Semmes, is charged with murder in the 2020 shooting death of Eldred Hall during Mardi Gras.

Jeffrey Lewis Stanley, 27, of Mobile, is charged with rape. A grand jury issued a secret indictment in 2020.

Ralph Darnell Barnes, 43, of Grand Bay, goes on trial on an opioid trafficking charge. Prosecutors allege he was selling fentanyl in 2021 at or near Hunters Pointe Drive.

“We do have a full slate of jury trials now that we’re getting started for the fall trial season,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said. “We have five cases set for trial today. All five of them are Class A felonies.”

The drug case predates a change in the law made by the Alabama Legislature to provide for mandatory-minimum sentences for fentanyl trafficking. Blackwood said that prompted prosecutors to seek an indictment under the statute that covers heroin and opioids, which does have mandatory-minimum provisions.

Blackwood said two new prosecutors have taken the bar exam and are awaiting the results. If they pass, they will increase the staffing to 32 prosecutors, which Blackwood said is the most it has had since he joined the office.

Those new positions come from money approved by the Mobile City Council and the County Commission. Those funds also have been sued to hire two additional investigators, including a forensic investigator equipped to tackle complex, records-heavy white-collar cases.

“We have implemented a plan to prosecute these cases faster while still prosecuting them responsibly,” Blackwood said.

This week also marks the first jury trial presided over by Mobile County’s newest jurist, Mobile County Circuit Judge Vicki Davis. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed her in June to fill a vacancy.

