Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man arrested after breaking into his rental high and threatening children

Deweese is charged with armed burglary, child endangerment, resisting without violence, and...
Deweese is charged with armed burglary, child endangerment, resisting without violence, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man allegedly high on LSD was arrested in Walton County after he broke into his rental armed with a handgun while holding two kids.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a 911 call just after midnight Saturday morning regarding a disturbance on Snapper Street in Santa Rosa Beach.

Deputies say they responded to the area and encountered 41-year-old Samuel Deweese.

According to officers, Deweese was armed with a handgun with an infant and a toddler in his arms.

Deweese told deputies he had taken LSD. He was quickly detained after attempting to escape arrest.

Investigators reportedly learned Deweese had broken into a residence he was renting out a residence while waving around the gun and making statements about shooting the renters.

South Walton Fire was called and responded to evaluate the male subject and both children. The children were placed safely with family friends and the Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

Deweese is charged with armed burglary, child endangerment, resisting without violence, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Walton County Jail, issued a $15,000 bond at first appearance, and released the following day.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile

Latest News

Grady Wilkes found guilty in 2019 murder of Auburn police officer, other charges
This is expected to be completed by next summer. Future phases that could help house over 2...
City of Foley breaks ground on campus that will house over 600 seasonal workers
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
FOX10 Playground Project goes to Mount Vernon
FOX10 Playground Project goes to Mount Vernon
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments