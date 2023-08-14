Man arrested after breaking into his rental high and threatening children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man allegedly high on LSD was arrested in Walton County after he broke into his rental armed with a handgun while holding two kids.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a 911 call just after midnight Saturday morning regarding a disturbance on Snapper Street in Santa Rosa Beach.

Deputies say they responded to the area and encountered 41-year-old Samuel Deweese.

According to officers, Deweese was armed with a handgun with an infant and a toddler in his arms.

Deweese told deputies he had taken LSD. He was quickly detained after attempting to escape arrest.

Investigators reportedly learned Deweese had broken into a residence he was renting out a residence while waving around the gun and making statements about shooting the renters.

South Walton Fire was called and responded to evaluate the male subject and both children. The children were placed safely with family friends and the Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

Deweese is charged with armed burglary, child endangerment, resisting without violence, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Walton County Jail, issued a $15,000 bond at first appearance, and released the following day.

