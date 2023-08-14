Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man arrested for attempted human trafficking

He is facing charges of attempted human trafficking and prohibited computer usage to seduce a...
He is facing charges of attempted human trafficking and prohibited computer usage to seduce a minor. The investigation is still ongoing.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Pensacola man is in custody after police say he tried to lure an underage girl into prostitution.

As part of an undercover operation, Panama City Police say a detective contacted 24-year-old Canaan Khail King through a text messaging website reportedly known for advertising prostitution.

Investigators say the officer pretended to be a 15-year-old girl and messaged King over a three-week period.

King allegedly introduced himself as a “pimp” and told the girl he would provide protection, lodging, clothing, and food in exchange for the money she got from sexual activity, and would have to “prove herself” to him by having sex with him.

PCPD says they obtained an arrest warrant for King after he sent several photos of himself, including one of his Florida I.D. to the undercover detective.

With assistance from Pensacola Police, King was arrested on Monday.

He is facing charges of attempted human trafficking and prohibited computer usage to seduce a minor. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact PCPD at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously by downloading the Tip411 app.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile

Latest News

6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
FOX10 Playground Project
FOX10 Playground Project goes to Mount Vernon
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Shooting investigation at apartment complex on Azalea Road
Shooting investigation at apartment complex on Azalea Road