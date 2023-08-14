MCSO releases letter written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO released a letter written by former priest Alex Crow to an 18-year-old woman.

Dear ***********,

As I write this I’m still experiencing eye dilation, so I apologize if this is hard to read. I can barely read what I’m writing as I do this. Ha!

First things first: I love you, and I thank Jesus for you every day. You have made my life both astronomically more complicated and incredibly better at the same time. You are his gift to me.

Before we fell in love, I promised to always care for you and protect you, like a father. I still look at you and see a child, but in the best way imaginable. You are mine - no one else’s, and I will always be a father to you until I die.

Now, we are in love and we are married! I’ve never been in love before ( and I’ve never been married, obviously!), and I’ve never felt any of the feelings I have for you for anyone ever in my entire life. I promise that I will love you the absolute best I can, every single day.

I’m sorry I cannot give you a “normal” Valentines Day this year. I wanted to do nothing more than buy you flowers but for fear of scandal I couldn’t. I almost stole some from the Mary statue but there were too many people around. The chocolates were given to me by Miogron (ha). She took a few before giving them to me hence the ones that are missing. I hope you like the others though!

I know you want to make out so I’ll bring this to a close. When we are together, with our family in Italy (!!!), we will have so many wonderful and normal Valentines Days, but for now: Happy Valentines Day.

You are the prettiest girl who has ever lived, and I will always tell you that. You are perfect, and precious and, besides Jesus, the most wonderful thing I’ve ever seen or held in my two hands. I will always love you, ***********.

Sincerely, Your Valentine and Husband!

Alex

PS: You’re cute ;)