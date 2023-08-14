Mobile County Commission considers deal to bring armed MCSO deputies on some MCPSS campuses

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Some Mobile County Sheriff deputies could soon be working security at some Mobile County public schools. If approved, it’ll be an almost two-million-dollar investment by the school system for the first year. School board member Johnny Hatcher says the deputies would be in addition to the resource officers that are already in place.

“The resource officers are going be able to focus more on what they do day to day,” said Hatcher. “Drugs in our schools, property crimes, and violence.”

Sheriff Paul Burch says that initially there would be 12 deputies who wouldn’t be involved in any disciplinary actions for students. He says there would be a marked car on campus while armed deputies patrol the inside and perimeter of the schools.

“Each deputy will have probably 3 or 4 schools that they will go back and forth in between. We’ll try and put those in as close proximity as we can where they can come to and from quickly,” said Burch. “If there’s a specific need at a specific school, we’ll spend more time there.”

Hatcher says assigning deputies to certain schools will be based on response times.

“The longer the response times is where we’re going to go ahead and put the deputies. It’s important we have an immediate reaction for an immediate action,” added Hatcher.

Burch says once the contract is approved the sheriff’s office can start hiring and placing deputies at different schools. If all goes well, he says he hopes to have deputies at more schools across the school system.

“I would one day love to see law enforcement at every school in Mobile County,” said Burch.

“They have the firepower to go in and take on anybody that goes into that school, and I guarantee you when you go into that school to do our children harm you will not leave under your own power,” said Hatcher.

Sheriff Burch says deputies will also work to make connections with the students they protect. Commissioner Dueitt says the commission hopes to approve the contract on their end at their next meeting on August 28th. Hatcher says the school board could approve it at their next meeting after that.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.