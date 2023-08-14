Advertise With Us
Mobile man charged with fatally stabbing cousin; defendant denies allegations

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police on Monday made a quick arrest, hours after finding a man stabbed to death in the Trinity Gardens area.

Antonio Tobias Waters, 29, of Mobile, has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his cousin, Ulysses Harris.

Mobile police said they got a call just before 6:40 a.m. for a man in need of medical attention on Main Street between Carter and Carver avenues. By the time they arrived, authorities say, Harris was already dead.

Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a police spokeswoman, said officers arrested Waters wandering around near the Interstate 65 Service Road. She said investigators are trying to uncover key details, including the murder weapon.

“All we know is that it was a sharp object, some type of knife,” she said. “At this point, we’re still investigating.”

Waters denied any wrongdoing as police led him to an SUV to take him to Mobile County Metro Jail. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Wednesday.

“That’s not my cousin. I didn’t stab nobody,” he said.

Waters said the man who did it has a tattoo on his neck. And he suggested there is no physical evidence tying him to the slaying.

“There’s been a lot of activity going on in Trinity Gardens. … I ain’t got no blood on me. I had no blood on my pants and shoes. You feel me? If it was a machete cut, guess what? I ain’t take no bath or nothing. You feel me? I got the same clothes on from three days ago.”

Frazier said investigators are still trying to find out what sparked the violence.

“Domestic violence situations can be very serious,” she said. “This was a domestic violence homicide. They were related. So we don’t know the motive or what caused that domestic altercation prior to this incident.”

