Mount Carmel Elementary briefly evacuated due to gas leak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning students and staff at Mount Carmel Elementary School evacuated the campus due to a gas leak, per an official with Madison County Schools.

Just before 10 a.m., students and staff observed the smell of natural gas. Officials say MTCES staff immediately put a safety plan into action and evacuated the building. Students and staff were secured in a nearby school, while Huntsville Utilities and MCSS staff were able to locate the natural gas leak and shut it off.

The leak allegedly started after a construction worker accidentally penetrated a gas line behind the school.

Students are now back resuming their typical day at MTCES following an inspection.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.