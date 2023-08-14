Recipe: Grilled Lime Shrimp Skewers

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

½ tsp fresh lime zest

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp oregano

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ tsp cracked black pepper

½ tsp cayenne pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

2-3 tbsp fresh-squeezed lime juice

3 clove garlic, minced

1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp, 20 count

Makes 6-8 skewers

STEPS:

1. Mix all ingredients (except shrimp) together in a bowl.

2. Add shrimp on skewers, reserving marinade for basting shrimp while cooking.

3. Place shrimp on grill over medium heat and cook 3-7 minutes, or until shrimp turn pink, turning once and brushing with marinade occasionally.

