Recipe: Grilled Lime Shrimp Skewers

By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • ½ tsp fresh lime zest
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • ½ tsp chili powder
  • ½ tsp oregano
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ tsp cracked black pepper
  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2-3 tbsp fresh-squeezed lime juice
  • 3 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp, 20 count
  • Makes 6-8 skewers

STEPS:

1. Mix all ingredients (except shrimp) together in a bowl.

2. Add shrimp on skewers, reserving marinade for basting shrimp while cooking.

3. Place shrimp on grill over medium heat and cook 3-7 minutes, or until shrimp turn pink, turning once and brushing with marinade occasionally.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

