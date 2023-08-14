Recipe: Grilled Lime Shrimp Skewers
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ tsp fresh lime zest
- ½ tsp cumin
- ½ tsp chili powder
- ½ tsp oregano
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- ½ tsp cracked black pepper
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2-3 tbsp fresh-squeezed lime juice
- 3 clove garlic, minced
- 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp, 20 count
- Makes 6-8 skewers
STEPS:
1. Mix all ingredients (except shrimp) together in a bowl.
2. Add shrimp on skewers, reserving marinade for basting shrimp while cooking.
3. Place shrimp on grill over medium heat and cook 3-7 minutes, or until shrimp turn pink, turning once and brushing with marinade occasionally.
