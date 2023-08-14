Triple-digit heat to start the workweek

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Monday morning started oppressively humid with lows in the low 80s. It will heat up very quickly and be in the mid-90s by lunchtime. By the afternoon, many spots will hit 100.

Factor in the humidity and the heat index temps will climb to 115+. Due to the sweltering temperatures, another heat warning is in effect.

We’re unlikely to get any rain. There’s only 20% of a stray shower.

Tuesday will be just as hot, but there will be a better chance of showers and storms to cool us off in the late afternoon.

Those storms are part of a system that will bring us a brief cool-down mid-week. It’s very brief and not very substantial. We’ll be back into the upper 90s by Thursday afternoon.

Tropics: We’re tracking two systems in the deep tropical Atlantic. No worries, the development risk is low, and they are way out.

Have a great week!

