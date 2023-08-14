MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another Excessive Heat Warning issued for the entire Gulf Coast so be outside with extreme caution today and make sure you’re staying hydrated and finding ways to keep cool. Try to avoid being away from the AC during the hours of 12-6.

There will be a few storms that pop up later this afternoon but we won’t see the coverage very overwhelming today, but the odds get better tomorrow ahead of a front. That’s right, a front comes through! We will see a drop in morning temps temporarily by midweek! The mugginess returns by the weekend though. In the Tropics, there are two disturbances in the eastern Atlantic. For now, the chances of development are low but we know that can change quickly.

