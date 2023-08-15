Advertise With Us
Hire One

3 teens arrested in Fairhope for almost a dozen vehicle thefts

(WALA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope PD said they have arrested three teens in connection to nearly a dozen vehicle thefts over the weekend.

A total of 11 vehicles and three guns were stolen over the weekend with ten of the vehicles and one of the weapons being located and returned to their owners, according to police.

Officials said a 14-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year-old were all arrested on Monday afternoon and all three are from Fairhope.

Police said the thefts occurred at the following locations:

1.         Bell Chase neighborhood (one vehicle and one gun)

2.         100 block Nichols Avenue (one vehicle)

3.         Summit Street (one vehicle)

4.         9000 block County Road 34 (one vehicle and one gun)

5.         Old Battles Village (one vehicle and one gun)

6.         Firethorne neighborhood (two vehicles)

7.         Southland Place (one vehicle)

8.         Echo Lane (two vehicles)

9.         Woodmere Drive (one vehicle)

Two of the teens are charged with receiving stolen property and one of them is charged with first degree theft, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes

Latest News

Valentines letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow released
Valentines letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow released
President Biden signs major disaster declaration for Moss Point.
FEMA heading to Moss Point following tornado nearly two months ago
President Biden signs major disaster declaration for Moss Point.
President Biden signs major disaster declaration for Moss Point.
Vigor mismanaged $100,000, principal retires after being placed on leave
Vigor high school principal resigns, accused of money mismanagement