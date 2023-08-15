3 teens arrested in Fairhope for almost a dozen vehicle thefts

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope PD said they have arrested three teens in connection to nearly a dozen vehicle thefts over the weekend.

A total of 11 vehicles and three guns were stolen over the weekend with ten of the vehicles and one of the weapons being located and returned to their owners, according to police.

Officials said a 14-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year-old were all arrested on Monday afternoon and all three are from Fairhope.

Police said the thefts occurred at the following locations:

1. Bell Chase neighborhood (one vehicle and one gun)

2. 100 block Nichols Avenue (one vehicle)

3. Summit Street (one vehicle)

4. 9000 block County Road 34 (one vehicle and one gun)

5. Old Battles Village (one vehicle and one gun)

6. Firethorne neighborhood (two vehicles)

7. Southland Place (one vehicle)

8. Echo Lane (two vehicles)

9. Woodmere Drive (one vehicle)

Two of the teens are charged with receiving stolen property and one of them is charged with first degree theft, according to authorities.

