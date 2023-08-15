Alabama AT&T talks about back-to-school tech and safety

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost time for kids to grab their backpacks and notebooks and head back to school. But these days back to school means more than just pencils, pens, and trapper keepers. Today back to school includes technology: smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches are increasingly a part of everyday school life.

But before you start shelling out for the latest devices and apps, you need to be sure these are the kind of items that kids actually need for school, and will help them succeed.

Jermaine Pettway from AT&T joined us on Studio10 again with some tips for parents when it comes to back-to-school tech.

How to tell when your child is ready:

There is a quiz created by AT&T and the American Academy of Pediatrics called “PhoneReady”, which can be used to help determine if your child is ready for the technology, and which type is best for them. You can take the quiz by clicking here.

Online safety for children:

AT&T offers the Secure Family app that can track your kids’ location in real-time and limit or block the internet during specific times. You can find more information about the app, or download it, by clicking here.

Discounted or free internet program:

A lot of homework assignments need tech and connectivity as well. If the pandemic taught teachers anything, it’s that they can get assignments to students remotely. To help bridge the digital divide and homework gap, students and families first need access to affordable internet connections and computers. But they also need access to educational resources that enrich their digital learning experience and encourage them to make the most of their broadband connection. Many parents may qualify for free internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

You can always get more information by heading over to your local AT&T store.

